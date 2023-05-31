Russians blow up road at junction of Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus

Russian forces have blown up a road in Chernihiv Oblast at the junction of Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "From ‘Kyiv in three days’ to ‘Let’s blow up the roads so we don't get captured’.

The Russians have blown up a road in Chernihiv Oblast at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, belarus and russia (sic)... although this is unlikely to help them."

Details: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, clarified in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that this happened earlier, on 30 May. Ukrainian border guards recorded the explosion at lunchtime.

Quote: "At lunchtime yesterday, border squads of the State Border Service in Chernihiv Oblast recorded an explosion near the junction of the three countries. It was later confirmed that the Russian occupiers had blown up the Chernihiv-Bryansk road.

As we can see from ‘Kyiv in three days’ [the posted video – ed.], they have started blowing up roads, likely fearing that Ukraine would attack the administrative centre. But Ukraine is not an aggressor. As I have emphasised, our state is exclusively in defence and we have no need for Bryansk. However, we want the fall of the decision-making centre where it was decided to launch a war against Ukraine, so they should blow that up instead."

Background:

A year ago, the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration announced the start of the procedure to remove the Three Sisters monument erected in honour of the friendship of the Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian peoples in the village of Senkivka, Chernihiv Oblast.

"The monument in Senkivka dedicated to the 'friendship of peoples' of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus will soon be removed from the register as a local historical monument. Documents will be sent to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine so that the monument's registration can be further revoked and then it can be dismantled," the military administration reported at the time.

However, as you can see from the video, the monument is still in place.

