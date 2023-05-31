Bloggers who filmed air defence work, including drug dealer's wife, are served with notices of suspicion

On 31 May, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, served notices of suspicion on several bloggers who posted videos of Ukrainian air defence systems operating during the Russian attack on Kyiv on 16 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement; press service of the SSU; Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Details: A source told Ukrainska Pravda that the notices of suspicion were issued under the article of the Criminal Code on the "Unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending or movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, or the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law or a state of emergency".

Advertisement:

One of the bloggers is singer Inna Voronova, the wife of drug dealer Yurii Chernetskyi, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Update: The SSU press service has further clarified that it served notices of suspicion on four bloggers who filmed the air defence at work on 16 May.

According to UP’s information, the names of the other three suspects are Daria Semenchenko, Olha Didovets and Liudmyla Nuzhna.

The SSU collected evidence and obtained expert opinions that confirmed the illegal activities of four residents of the Ukrainian capital who spread information about the work of Ukrainian air defence during the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on 16 May.

One of them, a 32-year-old woman from Kyiv, posted illegal content on her social media and sent it to the administrator of a popular Telegram channel. Within hours, her video was being shared on pro-Russian media platforms.

The second, a 36-year-old woman from Kyiv, posted a video of the air defence systems at work and the outcome of Russian targets being hit on her Instagram account.

The third suspect also shared her video on social media.

The fourth suspect is a native of Sumy Oblast who lives in Kyiv. She initially filmed the results of Russian missiles being shot down and then sent the files to her friends via various messaging apps.

The offender attempted to delete the messages containing illegal content to avoid criminal liability.

SSU investigators served all four of them with notices of suspicion under Article 114-2.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The bloggers face up to 8 years in prison.

Investigative actions are ongoing with respect to two other suspects who also posted illegal content that day and were immediately exposed by the SSU.

The Security Service of Ukraine has reiterated that filming and posting video and photo content relating to the activities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the aftermath of Russian attacks is prohibited.

Previously: Law enforcement officers have identified six residents of the capital who illegally spread information about the work of the air defence forces during Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on 16 May.

Inna Voronova posted a video of the Ukrainian air defence on her Instagram during the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 16 May. Soon after, the singer deleted the video and recorded an apology message.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!