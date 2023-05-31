Governor of Belgorod Oblast complains about hundreds of strikes every day

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said that on 30 May, up to a hundred strikes were recorded in his region, and 215 shells landed in the oblast's Shebekinsky District.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "In the Belgorodsky District, nine strikes were recorded over the past day. All of them fell on Zhuravlevka, the village was attacked with artillery. There were no injuries, damage was done to one household.

In the Volokonovsky district, the Stary farmstead was hit with a mortar 12 times. As a result, no one was injured, and no damage was done.

30 strikes were recorded in the Grayvoronsky city region. 21 mortar bombs were fired in the outskirts of the village of Kozinka, and nine mortar shells were launched at the checkpoint. There were no injuries, windows were broken in one household, and a wall collapsed. A Russian drone was shot down near the village of Antonovka.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, artillery twice attacked the outskirts of the village of Grafovka. There were no injuries. A local power line was damaged, and it has been restored to this point. Near the village of Vyazovoye, the attack was carried out by a Russian kamikaze drone. As a result, no one was injured, and there was no damage.

In one of the districts of Staryi Oskol city, a UAV was detected while locals mower weeds in the Sorokinsky rural area. The territory is cordoned off. The circumstances are being investigated. Bomb technicians are working on the spot.

215 shells were fired at the Shebekinsky City district. 49 projectiles hit the city of Shebekino: 37 times [they were launched] from MLRS, and 12 from tubed artillery."

Details: Gladkov claims that a person was killed and two wounded in the attack.

He claims that an administrative building, a shopping centre, and a public space were damaged in the city.

According to him, 47 shells from tubed artillery were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. A power substation was damaged.

In the village of Arkhangelsk, six strikes were recorded.

According to Gladkov, 9 and 8 mortar bombs were fired at the village of Terezovka and the Stadnikov farmstead, respectively.

On the Balki farmstead, five strikes were recorded; two drones were reportedly downed.

57 strikes were recorded in the village of Murom. An administrative building was damaged.

10 mortar bombs were fired at the village of Pervomaiskoye. Three mortar bombs were fired at the villages of Meshkovo and Hrafovka; 18 artillery shells hit the village of Bezlyudivka.

