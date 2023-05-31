All Sections
President of European Commission calls for supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:35

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has urged "those who can" to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the Globsec forum in Bratislava on Wednesday, 31 May, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In her speech, von der Leyen stressed the importance of standing firmly on the side of Ukrainians "for as long as it takes".

Quote: "The immediate need, you know it, is the military assistance to sustain the efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And this is why we have just proposed the Ammunition Production Act," she said.

"And those who can, should provide long-range artillery and weapons systems [to Ukraine – ed.]. That can help Ukraine level the battlefield gap in range to the invading forces," von der Leyen added.

Background: 

Advertisement: