All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President of European Commission calls for supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:35

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has urged "those who can" to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the Globsec forum in Bratislava on Wednesday, 31 May, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In her speech, von der Leyen stressed the importance of standing firmly on the side of Ukrainians "for as long as it takes".

Quote: "The immediate need, you know it, is the military assistance to sustain the efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And this is why we have just proposed the Ammunition Production Act," she said.

Advertisement:

"And those who can, should provide long-range artillery and weapons systems [to Ukraine – ed.]. That can help Ukraine level the battlefield gap in range to the invading forces," von der Leyen added.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: