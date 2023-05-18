All Sections
UK confirms Ukraine starting to use Storm Shadow missiles

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 18:28

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he was aware of Ukraine's use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which London had handed over to Kyiv.

Source: Wallace at a press conference with Norwegian Defence Minister Arild Gram, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Wallace: "All I can say is, it is my understanding, that it [Storm Shadow – ed.] has been used since we announced its deployment to Ukraine. But I’m not going to go into any further details."

Background: Earlier, CNN reported the use of long-range missiles in Ukraine, citing its sources.

Last week, the UK handed over long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and the day before, the UK government announced its intention to provide Ukraine with hundreds of new attack drones with a range of over 200 km.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron has hinted at providing Ukraine with long-range missiles. 

