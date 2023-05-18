All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK confirms Ukraine starting to use Storm Shadow missiles

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 18:28

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he was aware of Ukraine's use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which London had handed over to Kyiv.

Source: Wallace at a press conference with Norwegian Defence Minister Arild Gram, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Wallace: "All I can say is, it is my understanding, that it [Storm Shadow – ed.] has been used since we announced its deployment to Ukraine. But I’m not going to go into any further details."

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, CNN reported the use of long-range missiles in Ukraine, citing its sources.

Last week, the UK handed over long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and the day before, the UK government announced its intention to provide Ukraine with hundreds of new attack drones with a range of over 200 km.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron has hinted at providing Ukraine with long-range missiles. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: