All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander of Ukraine's Navy comments on destroyed Russian vessels and creation of Marine Corps

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 31 May 2023, 13:28
Commander of Ukraine's Navy comments on destroyed Russian vessels and creation of Marine Corps
OLEKSII NEIZHPAPA. PHOTO FROM "ARMY INFORM" WEBSITE

Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, the commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine has destroyed 18 Russian vessels, including several landing boats and a landing ship, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Neizhpapa on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Defence Forces have destroyed 18 Russian ships and boats. This includes one large landing ship that was sunk in Berdiansk. Two vessels were damaged - they are still being repaired. 

The Navy has also destroyed one Serna-class landing ship and several Raptor-class landing boats that were used to capture Zmiinyi (Snake) Island."

Advertisement:

Details: Neizhpapa said the remaining Russian ships are now in ports controlled by the Russian Federation.

He stressed that the Navy, ground forces and other units of the defence forces were all involved in destroying these ships.

He also said that Ukraine would begin to form the Marine Corps before the end of the full-scale war: "As regards the creation of this corps, this is a necessity today. Why? Because Ukraine is a maritime state with an extensive coastline – more than 2,700 km long. If we take a look at the sea border, it is about 1,700 km, and all of this is our coast, including the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea; there are many rivers, many estuaries, bays and ports, and all these represent tasks to ensure the security or liberation of these territories – that is the task of the Marine Corps."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Answering whether the creation of the Corps implies preparation for a major operation, the commander noted that all operations are carried out jointly with various units of the Defence Forces: "The main tasks of the Marine Corps are to protect sea bases and ports and, above all, to capture the bridgehead held by the enemy."

According to Neizhpapa, the full functioning of this corps will also require landing craft, minesweepers, attack drones and so on.

Note:

  • On 23 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of the Marine Corps in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: