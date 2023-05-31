Commander of Ukraine's Navy comments on destroyed Russian vessels and creation of Marine Corps

Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, the commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine has destroyed 18 Russian vessels, including several landing boats and a landing ship, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Neizhpapa on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Defence Forces have destroyed 18 Russian ships and boats. This includes one large landing ship that was sunk in Berdiansk. Two vessels were damaged - they are still being repaired.

The Navy has also destroyed one Serna-class landing ship and several Raptor-class landing boats that were used to capture Zmiinyi (Snake) Island."

Advertisement:

Details: Neizhpapa said the remaining Russian ships are now in ports controlled by the Russian Federation.

He stressed that the Navy, ground forces and other units of the defence forces were all involved in destroying these ships.

He also said that Ukraine would begin to form the Marine Corps before the end of the full-scale war: "As regards the creation of this corps, this is a necessity today. Why? Because Ukraine is a maritime state with an extensive coastline – more than 2,700 km long. If we take a look at the sea border, it is about 1,700 km, and all of this is our coast, including the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea; there are many rivers, many estuaries, bays and ports, and all these represent tasks to ensure the security or liberation of these territories – that is the task of the Marine Corps."

Answering whether the creation of the Corps implies preparation for a major operation, the commander noted that all operations are carried out jointly with various units of the Defence Forces: "The main tasks of the Marine Corps are to protect sea bases and ports and, above all, to capture the bridgehead held by the enemy."

According to Neizhpapa, the full functioning of this corps will also require landing craft, minesweepers, attack drones and so on.

Note:

On 23 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of the Marine Corps in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!