Russia builds gigantic facilities for sorting occupiers' corpses – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

In Russia, large-scale facilities are being built for sorting and storing the corpses of the occupiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Quote: "In Kursk and Rostov-on-Don, the Russians are building large-scale facilities for sorting, analysing, and storing the corpses of personnel eliminated in the war against Ukraine."

Details: According to the Ukrainian military agency, the area of each object is more than 4,000 square metres.

The facilities are supposed to include:

posts for conducting investigative actions and research on bodies;

refrigerators with 1,000 refrigerating chambers;

warehouses with coffins and other funeral necessities;

mourning hall

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the estimated cost of building such a facility in Rostov-on-Don is about 600 million roubles (roughly US$ 7.4 million), and in Kursk it's more than 800 million roubles (approximately US$9.8 million). The cost of refrigeration equipment is estimated at more than a billion roubles for each facility.

Quote: "The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states that terrorist Russia is no longer able to hide the scale of personnel losses in the war against Ukraine.

The construction of these facilities on the territory of Moscow confirms the fact that Putin's regime is sending its occupying army on a deadly assembly line but is unable to cope with the flow of the dead."

