All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia builds gigantic facilities for sorting occupiers' corpses – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 May 2023, 13:29
Russia builds gigantic facilities for sorting occupiers' corpses – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

In Russia, large-scale facilities are being built for sorting and storing the corpses of the occupiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence 

Quote: "In Kursk and Rostov-on-Don, the Russians are building large-scale facilities for sorting, analysing, and storing the corpses of personnel eliminated in the war against Ukraine."

Details: According to the Ukrainian military agency, the area of each object is more than 4,000 square metres.

Advertisement:

The facilities are supposed to include:

  • posts for conducting investigative actions and research on bodies;
  • refrigerators with 1,000 refrigerating chambers;
  • warehouses with coffins and other funeral necessities;
  • mourning hall

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the estimated cost of building such a facility in Rostov-on-Don is about 600 million roubles (roughly US$ 7.4 million), and in Kursk it's more than 800 million roubles (approximately US$9.8 million). The cost of refrigeration equipment is estimated at more than a billion roubles for each facility.

Quote: "The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states that terrorist Russia is no longer able to hide the scale of personnel losses in the war against Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The construction of these facilities on the territory of Moscow confirms the fact that Putin's regime is sending its occupying army on a deadly assembly line but is unable to cope with the flow of the dead."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: