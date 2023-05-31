All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man and 3-year-old injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 May 2023, 14:08
Man and 3-year-old injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

A three-year-old girl sustained a wound to her head in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 31 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "This afternoon, Russian artillery shelled [the village of] Shyroka Balka. Occupation forces deliberately targeted a residential building. A three-year-old child was injured in the attack. Shards of glass wounded her head."

Details: The injured child was hospitalised in Kherson, where she is currently being treated.

Advertisement:

Updated: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that a 30-year-old man was injured in a Russian shelling of another village in Kherson Oblast. Several civilian houses were damaged.

The Prosecutor’s Office also said that a Russian shell hit the yard of a private residential house during the shelling of Shyroka Balka. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: