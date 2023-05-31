Man and 3-year-old injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

A three-year-old girl sustained a wound to her head in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 31 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "This afternoon, Russian artillery shelled [the village of] Shyroka Balka. Occupation forces deliberately targeted a residential building. A three-year-old child was injured in the attack. Shards of glass wounded her head."

Details: The injured child was hospitalised in Kherson, where she is currently being treated.

Updated: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that a 30-year-old man was injured in a Russian shelling of another village in Kherson Oblast. Several civilian houses were damaged.

The Prosecutor’s Office also said that a Russian shell hit the yard of a private residential house during the shelling of Shyroka Balka.

