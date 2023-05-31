All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian tank

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:15
Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian tank
illustrative photo, source: Suspilne

Ukrainian servicemen have destroyed another tank of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian tank was knocked out by units of the Volyn Territorial Defence Brigade along with the West combined battalion of the National Police.

The Russian armoured vehicles were tracked by aerial reconnaissance, after which the Ukrainian units landed a well-aimed shot from a 155-mm FH70 howitzer.

Advertisement:

The communications department recalled that this is far from the first Russian armoured vehicle to have been destroyed by units of the Volyn brigade together with the West battalion.

The time and location of the strike are not being disclosed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: