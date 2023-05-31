Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian tank

Ukrainian servicemen have destroyed another tank of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian tank was knocked out by units of the Volyn Territorial Defence Brigade along with the West combined battalion of the National Police.

The Russian armoured vehicles were tracked by aerial reconnaissance, after which the Ukrainian units landed a well-aimed shot from a 155-mm FH70 howitzer.

The communications department recalled that this is far from the first Russian armoured vehicle to have been destroyed by units of the Volyn brigade together with the West battalion.

The time and location of the strike are not being disclosed.

