Bundestag calls for approval of Ukraine's request to supply long-range Taurus missiles

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:48

A German MP has called on his government to grant Ukraine's request to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Source: Alexander Müller, a member of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party and an expert for defence, in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Ukraine still needs our solidarity in defending its country from the aggressor."

Details: According to him, the decisive factor in this matter is the need on the Ukrainian side and the availability of appropriate stocks on the German side.

"If both are weighed and justified, then there is nothing to object to sending them [this kind of ammunition] so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself against Russia's attack, which violates international law," Müller added.

For reference: The Taurus KEPD 350 long-range subsonic cruise missile is designed for high-precision engagement of protected targets at ranges up to 500 km. The missile weighs 1,400 kg and is 5 metres long and was developed by Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between MBDA Deutschland and Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics AB.

Background: On 27 May, it became known that Ukraine had officially requested Germany to send it Taurus cruise missiles.

A few days earlier, Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and member of the Defence Committee opposed to the Scholz government, spoke in favour of supplying German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. According to him, these missiles, with a range of up to 500 kilometres, would allow "to strike at Russian military infrastructure far beyond the front line".

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reacted cautiously to Kiesewetter’s proposal. At the same time, he also said he believed that "we should support Ukraine with all the systems permitted by international law that are necessary to win this war and that we can provide".

