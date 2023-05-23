German opposition calls for provision of German cruise missiles to Ukraine

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and member of the Defence Committee opposed to the Scholz government, spoke in favour of supplying German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Kiesewetter, in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), reports European Pravda.

Quote: "Ukraine's partners should go all-in and provide Ukraine with everything that it can use in the fight against related weapons and what is allowed by international law," Kiesewetter said.

Details: He says Taurus cruise missiles ranging up to 500 kilometres can be "a very useful contribution from Germany". "There should be no more red lines here," Kiesewetter said.

Taurus missiles are the German equivalent of the British Storm Shadow; the range of action of Taurus is slightly longer.

According to Kiesewetter, Germany has a small number of these high-precision missiles, but they will bring Ukraine a huge qualitative added value and allow it to strike at Russian military infrastructure far beyond the contact line.

"10 years ago, about 600 such cruise missiles were purchased for the Bundeswehr, but only about 150 of them are still in service," the CDU politician added. According to him, using these missiles in Ukraine would be much more reasonable than storing them in Germany.

Background: Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, believes that long-range Storm Shadow Rockets allow Ukraine to partially compensate for the lack of modern combat fighters, which it has not yet been provided with.

Previously, Wallace confirmed the use of Storm Shadow in Ukraine.

