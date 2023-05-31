All Sections
Russians attack Vovchansk, killing 60-year-old man

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 16:52
Russian invaders attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Wednesday, 31 May. A 60-year-old civilian has been killed and another person wounded.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Vovchansk is under fire again. Unfortunately, there were strikes on private houses. A civilian man of 60 years old has been killed, and one more person wounded. All emergency services are working at the scene, the information is being updated."

Background: On 27 May, the Russian occupiers shelled the border settlements of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts overnight, killing at least two civilians.

Vovchansk also came under intense shelling – residential buildings, fences, outbuildings, windows of the community arts centre and the administrative building of the village council were damaged.

Advertisement: