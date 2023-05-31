All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service seizes assets of traitor MP from Opposition Platform – For Life party worth US$13.5 million

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 May 2023, 17:09
Ukraine's Security Service seizes assets of traitor MP from Opposition Platform – For Life party worth US$13.5 million

Materials of the Security Service of Ukraine confirm that the court has seized the property of a former parliamentarian of the Kherson Oblast Council, who headed the occupying "Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries" in the temporarily occupied part of the region.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; the Kherson Oblast prosecutor's office; UP source in law enforcement agencies 

Details: According to an UP source, the accused is Eduard Repilievskyi

Prosecutors sent an indictment to the court against the former official of the Kherson Oblast Council from the Opposition Platform — For Life political party; the latter is banned in Ukraine on charges of treason and collaborationism.

Additionally, during a special pre-trial investigation, at the prosecutors' request, the court seized property and assets worth US$13.5 million; they belonged to the convict, his family members and enterprises under his control.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, more than 400 real estate objects have been legally blocked, including 350 land plots with a total area of more than 1,200 hectares in Ukraine's south.

In addition, dozens of vehicles, 15 bank accounts, and corporate rights in 5 agricultural companies and 3 trademarks were seized.

According to the investigation, the former official was a member of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life political party and was one of the first to support the Russian invaders after part of the Kherson Oblast was captured.

For such "loyalty",Volodymyr Saldo, head of the occupying administration in the captured part of Kherson Oblast  personally offered him a leadership position in this "administration". He also appointed the traitor as the head of the "interdepartmental commission on control over the transportation of agricultural products" created by the aggressor state. In this "position", Repilievskyi organised the looting of the property of local farmers and the export of Ukrainian grain to Russia.

Currently, the suspect is fleeing justice in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the traitor to justice. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

At the same time, his corporate rights, trademarks, and bank accounts have already been transferred to the management o the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search, and management of assets, the Security Service of Ukraine notes. Another part of the defendant's property, which is currently located in the temporarily occupied territory, was also seized and will be handed over to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets – immediately after the liberation of Kherson Oblast.

