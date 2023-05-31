All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deported Ukrainian children given new names and dates of birth in Russia – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:00
Deported Ukrainian children given new names and dates of birth in Russia – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported to Russia are given new names and dates of birth as Russia makes every effort to force them to forget their native country.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, during the UA: War. Unsung Lullaby conference, which marks the International Day for Protection of Children

Quote from Vereshchuk: "[Ukrainian children] are taken to all corners of Russia, where their identities are changed; they are given new names, surnames, and dates of birth. [Russia is] making every effort to assimilate them, in essence committing an act of genocide against our children, by forcibly russifying them, giving them [Russian] passports, and doing everything to make these children forget their homeland, their language, and their culture, and to make them accept, as [Russia] puts it, a new reality."

Advertisement:

Details: Vereshchuk stressed that Ukraine is demanding international support for bringing Ukrainian children back to Ukraine.

Quote from Vereshchuk: "We need to put pressure on Russia. We urgently have to find a mechanism [that would allow Ukraine to bring back the forcibly deported children]. Because each day the children remain there, it takes away from their future and makes them lose their identity."

Previously: Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said that Ukraine has obtained confirmation that Ukrainian children and prisoners of war were forcibly transferred through the territory of Belarus and that the Belarusian authorities participated in it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: