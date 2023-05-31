Ukrainian children and prisoners of war were transported through Belarus

Ukraine has confirmation that there was a forced transfer of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war through the territory of Belarus, and the Belarusian authorities participated in it.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, at a briefing quoted by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We have confirmation that the forced transfer of Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war took place through the territory of Belarus, with the direct involvement of the Belarusian authorities."

Previously: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has said that Russia is not providing any information about Ukrainian deported children.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!