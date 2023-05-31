All Sections
Macron calls for provision of "solid and reliable" security guarantees for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:01
Macron calls for provision of solid and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Macron. Photo: President's Office of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron states that the West must ensure "solid and reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to  Le Monde, a French media outlet

Details: Macron states that this issue will be the subject of collective discussions during the next few weeks.

He stressed that Ukraine "is protecting Europe today" and "is armed so well" that the West is interested in Ukraine "having reliable security guarantees on a multilateral basis".

Macron added that Western countries must be much more ambitious than before.

Background: The NATO member states tend to suggest to Ukraine an extended partnership format and thus demonstrate political support but do not provide a concrete "roadmap" of accession.

Following the summit of Ukraine and North European states, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must become the next NATO member state after Sweden joins the alliance.  

