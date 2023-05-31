Sledgehammer suspected to have been used to execute Russian citizen displayed in Lukashenko's palace

Sledgehammer that might have been used in an execution displayed in Lukashenko’s palace. Photo: Belta

During an exhibition in the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko’s palace, Belarusian media spotted a sledgehammer inscribed "to Alexander Grigoryevich" [Lukashenko’s name and patronymic - ed.], which Wagner Group mercenaries might have used to execute a Russian citizen.

Source: Nasha Niva, a Belarusian media outlet

Details: Belarusian media reported that the sledgehammer was displayed in a violin case, which appears identical to the one a Wagner Group commander recently handed over to a Belarusian museum.

The sledgehammer at the exhibition appears to be inscribed; the inscription begins "to Alexander Grigoryevich…" The Belarusian state media did not report any additional information about this exhibit.

Advertisement:

Previously:

On 13 November, Russian Telegram channels posted a video showing a Russian citizen being brutally executed without trial by having his head taped to a concrete block and smashed in with a sledgehammer. This appears to have happened in Russia after Nuzhin was returned there in one of the POW swaps. Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group, hinted that this was his mercenaries’ doing.

Prigozhin has proposed to give the sledgehammer with fake blood stains to the European Parliament in response to the EU Parliament recognising his group as a terrorist organisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!