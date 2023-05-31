All Sections
Peace summit expected to be held prior to NATO summit in July: Russia not invited

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:32
Ukraine and its allies are preparing to hold a summit to discuss Kyiv’s 10-point Peace Formula with the participation of the representatives of Brazil, India and China, countries that have offered to mediate to bring an end to the full-scale war.

Source: The Wall Street Journal (WSJ)

Details: Western diplomats involved in the preparation of the peace summit hope to hold it before the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders in Vilnius, scheduled for 11-12 July.

The location has not yet been decided, but Sweden and Denmark have publicly expressed their intention to host it. According to the WSJ, French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his willingness to hold the peace summit in Paris.

The final list of participants in the Peace Formula summit is as yet unknown, but European officials hope to invite leaders of non-Western countries, including Brazil, India, and China, which have previously offered to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.

An official told the WSJ that there are hopes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit, but there is much less certainty about Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Another European diplomat said on condition of anonymity that "everyone" but Russia will be invited to participate in the summit.

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a peace summit could be held in July to mark 500 days since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine was interested in holding a peace summit as soon as possible to support the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv and added that he would like to see leaders from the Global South attend.

