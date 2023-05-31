All Sections
We have to help with everything we can; there is a chance for lasting peace − Macron on Ukraine's offensive

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:45
We have to help with everything we can; there is a chance for lasting peace − Macron on Ukraine's offensive
PRESIDENTS VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY AND EMMANUEL MACRON. PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

French President Emmanuel Macron said the West should do everything possible to help Ukraine conduct an effective counter-offensive. 

Source: Macron during a speech at the Globsec forum in Bratislava, reports European Pravda, referring to Le Monde

Quote: "This is what we are doing now. We must intensify our efforts because what will happen in the next few months gives us a chance to establish a lasting peace," Macron said. 

Details: The French president, who in 2019 declared that NATO was "brain dead", now emphasises that Russian President Vladimir Putin "woke it up with a strong electric shock" by invading Ukraine. 

Background: Macron stated the need to provide "solid and reliable security guarantees" to Ukraine.

Earlier, American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham emphasised that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians "will be in for a rude awakening".

According to Karel Řehka, the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, Ukraine's future counter-offensive against the Russian Federation will not necessarily change the situation on the battlefield, and he called for preparing for a protracted war.

