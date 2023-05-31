All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We have to help with everything we can; there is a chance for lasting peace − Macron on Ukraine's offensive

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:45
We have to help with everything we can; there is a chance for lasting peace − Macron on Ukraine's offensive
PRESIDENTS VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY AND EMMANUEL MACRON. PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

French President Emmanuel Macron said the West should do everything possible to help Ukraine conduct an effective counter-offensive. 

Source: Macron during a speech at the Globsec forum in Bratislava, reports European Pravda, referring to Le Monde

Quote: "This is what we are doing now. We must intensify our efforts because what will happen in the next few months gives us a chance to establish a lasting peace," Macron said. 

Details: The French president, who in 2019 declared that NATO was "brain dead", now emphasises that Russian President Vladimir Putin "woke it up with a strong electric shock" by invading Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Background: Macron stated the need to provide "solid and reliable security guarantees" to Ukraine.

Earlier, American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham emphasised that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians "will be in for a rude awakening".

According to Karel Řehka, the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, Ukraine's future counter-offensive against the Russian Federation will not necessarily change the situation on the battlefield, and he called for preparing for a protracted war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: