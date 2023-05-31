Zaluzhnyi shares counteroffensive plans with Milley and asks for long-range projectiles

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a phone call with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Details: Zaluzhnyi revealed that he reported to Milley about the situation on the contact line, further plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concerning the liberation of the Ukrainian territories and possible actions of the Russians.

He added that special attention was paid to the supply of armament, military equipment and ammunition. Long-range projectiles are one of the priorities for Ukraine.

Quote: "I have informed General Milley about Russian massive attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles, combat drones and guided aerial bombs. It is important to work on strengthening the air defence of Ukraine with additional air defence systems and F-16 fighter jets.

We have agreed to keep in touch."

