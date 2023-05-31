All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zaluzhnyi shares counteroffensive plans with Milley and asks for long-range projectiles

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 21:48
Zaluzhnyi shares counteroffensive plans with Milley and asks for long-range projectiles
Zaluzhnyi and Milley. Photo: Telegram channel of Zaluzhnyi

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a phone call with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Details: Zaluzhnyi revealed that he reported to Milley about the situation on the contact line, further plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concerning the liberation of the Ukrainian territories and possible actions of the Russians.

Advertisement:

He added that special attention was paid to the supply of armament, military equipment and ammunition. Long-range projectiles are one of the priorities for Ukraine.

Quote: "I have informed General Milley about Russian massive attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles, combat drones and guided aerial bombs. It is important to work on strengthening the air defence of Ukraine with additional air defence systems and F-16 fighter jets.

We have agreed to keep in touch."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: