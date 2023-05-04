Russians prepare for all-round defence of Mariupol

Russian occupiers are preparing for an all-round defence of temporarily captured Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Kyiv TV channel

Quote: "Russians are preparing for the defence of Mariupol. And not only Mariupol, but also other cities. In fact, [they're preparing] for all-round defence."

Details: Skibitskyi said that the occupiers are trying to restore the port infrastructure for the delivery of military goods and are drawing troops to the captured cities to strengthen their defences.

