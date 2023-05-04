Ukraine's defence forces repel 40 Russian attacks in one day

Ukraine's defence forces repelled 40 Russian attacks on 4 fronts over the course of 3 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 May

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to disregard the laws and customs of war, and is resorting to terror tactics.

Information about the night combat work of our air defence [units] will be provided a little later. Clarification is in progress.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 68 air strikes, and also 67 attacks involving multiple-launch rocket systems. Civilians were affected, and houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 40 enemy attacks have been repelled. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area. Training of personnel of the Russian territorial troops continues at training grounds in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces maintain their military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. During the past day, Russians deployed artillery and mortars to attack the settlements of Buchky, Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Rozhkovychi, Vorozhba, Basivka, Yunakivka, Myropillia and Zapsilia in Sumy Oblast, and Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Huryiv Kozachok, Baranivka, Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory and Mykolaivka in Kharkiv Oblast also came under fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not carry out any offensive actions. Topoli, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, trying to find the weak points in Ukraine’s defences. Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were attacked with artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the past day, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of New-York. Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and Pivdenne, as well as New-York in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. Occupiers attacked the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Tonenke, Karlivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka front, Russians are trying to improve their tactical positions. Numerous Russian attacks in Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts were repelled. Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, also came under fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, occupiers fired on Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia and an air strike on Kizomys, Kherson Oblast. Their artillery crews shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kapulivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Chervonyi Maiak, Tokarivka, Antonivka and Kizomys; and the city of Kherson. Civilians were killed in these attacks.

Over the course of 3 May, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 13 strikes on clusters of manpower, and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area where Russian military personnel were concentrated, an electronic warfare station, 3 artillery units in firing positions, 3 ammunition, fuel and lubricant storage points, as well as a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

