Zelenskyy begins visit to Netherlands and will visit International Criminal Court

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 10:28

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun a visit to the Netherlands, and it is known that he is to visit the building of the International Criminal Court. 

Source: Dutch news outlet NOS; European Pravda

Zelensky arrived at the Senate at 09:00 local time, and met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp and Senate President Jan Antonie Bruyn. 

At 11:00, Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a speech to the Dutch parliament, entitled No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine. He will then visit the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Serhii Nikiforov, President Zelenskyy’s spokesman, said that Zelenskyy will meet ICC President Piotr Hofmański and Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler.

Zelenskyy will also be joined by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, in a trilateral format, where they will be joined by Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium. Zelenskyy will have an audience with King Willem-Alexander and visit a Dutch air force base," Nikiforov said.

Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in the country on a Dutch government plane, immediately after his visit to Finland, where he attended the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit and bilateral meetings with leaders of all Nordic countries.

