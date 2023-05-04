Police shows wreckage of aerial targets in Kyiv

Kyiv patrol police have shown the wreckage of downed aerial targets over the capital.

Source: Kyiv patrol police press service

Details: Patrol officers reported that they had received numerous reports of debris falling during the night and in the morning. Upon arrival, the inspectors secured the scene, calling in investigators and bomb squads.

Quote: "These photos are a clear example of why it is extremely risky for everyone to ignore air-raid warnings."

Background:

The head of Kyiv City Military Administration said that air defence forces had shot down all the Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv last night.

Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone overnight; in total, Russia used up to 24 Shahed UAVs for these attacks.

