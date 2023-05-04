All Sections
National Guard shoots down Russian drone and strikes invaders' positions based on its memory card

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 May 2023, 13:21
MYKOLA URSHALOVYCH. PHOTO BY DMYTRO YURCHENKO / ARMYINFORM

Ukraine’s National Guard has shot down a Russian drone and struck the UAV's take-off coordinates based on its memory card.

Source: Ukrainian military news agency Аrmy Inform, citing Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Chief of the Application Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a briefing.

Quote: "A mobile firing team of a public order battalion shot down an enemy Zala-421 UAV using small arms while on duty at a checkpoint near [the city of] Kherson, and personnel of the Major General Oleksandr Radiievskyi 31st Public Order Brigade shot down a MAVIC-3 drone near Serebrianka Forest [Donetsk Oblast], using small arms.

A memory card containing photo and video files with information (geolocation data) on the UAV's launch site was seized from the destroyed UAV. The artillery struck the target at the specified coordinates."

