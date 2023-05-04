All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 14:35
Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively
Tamila Tasheva, PHOTO: Ukrinform

Russians who have illegally entered Crimea since the Russian occupation will be expelled from Ukraine based on individual decisions, not collectively.

Source: Tamila Tasheva, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, in an interview with the news outlet Ukrinform

Quote: "All Russian citizens are, in fact, colonisers, because they came to the occupied territory to change its demographic composition. They are accomplices to a crime. And we will expel them if they do not leave before the territory is liberated. International law does not provide for collective expulsion – collective deportation is prohibited. Therefore, individual decisions will be applied to them."

Details: Tasheva emphasised that she was referring to Russians who illegally entered Ukraine after 2014.

She reminded people that all Ukrainians in Crimea who have been victims of Russia's forced passportisation are recognised by Ukraine as Ukrainian citizens under the law.

Quote: "It is very important to note this, because Russian propaganda is spreading outright lies, saying that Crimeans will be expelled from Crimea. Therefore, I am emphasising that only Russian citizens who have violated the conditions of entry have to leave the peninsula."

More details: After leaving the territory of Ukraine, Russians will be able to apply to the Ukrainian migration authorities for residence. Certain categories will be able to obtain residence permits in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

For example, this will apply to representatives of the indigenous people who are repatriates. According to Tasheva, these are the thousands of people who started the procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship in 2014 and did not have time to complete it. This may also apply to, for example, lawyers of political prisoners, relatives of illegally imprisoned persons, and a limited category of people who have been helping and supporting Ukraine all along.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: