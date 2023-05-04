Six Offensive Guard brigades are ready for combat missions

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) brigades, which are part of the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.], are already formed and ready to perform missions within the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Implementation and Planning Department of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center, quoted by the press service of the NGU

Quote: "Six brigades of the National Guard, which are part of the Offensive Guard, are formed, staffed and ready to perform tasks as part of the Defence Forces after receiving corresponding missions. The 7th Khartiia brigade, the formation of which was announced in April, is in the process [of formation – ed.]."

Details: According to Urshalovych, the formed brigades are now being re-armed and will undergo combat adjustment for several more weeks.

Soldiers who have already passed all the stages of selection and are enrolled in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard are being trained at training ranges as training platoons and companies are formed.

The NGU representative stressed that the training activities are carried out in parallel, that is, certain units are already engaged in collective training, while some are undergoing individual training.

Individual training sessions are conducted by instructors who mostly have combat experience. Personnel are trained to operate in different types of combat and various combat situation conditions.

Tactical exercises, which completes the training, are conducted directly under the guidance of unit commanders and always include live fire exercises.

Quote: "Every officer, sergeant and soldier of the Offensive Guard is motivated and understands that the success of the liberation of our land from the aggressor will depend on them personally, each unit and brigade."

Update: Nevertheless, as soldiers of the Offensive Guard have told Ukrainska Pravda, two brigades have problems recruiting people.

