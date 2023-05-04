All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six Offensive Guard brigades are ready for combat missions

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 May 2023, 14:36
Six Offensive Guard brigades are ready for combat missions
PHOTO: The National Guard of Ukraine

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) brigades, which are part of the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.], are already formed and ready to perform missions within the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Implementation and Planning Department of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center, quoted by the press service of the NGU

Quote: "Six brigades of the National Guard, which are part of the Offensive Guard, are formed, staffed and ready to perform tasks as part of the Defence Forces after receiving corresponding missions. The 7th Khartiia brigade, the formation of which was announced in April, is in the process [of formation – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Urshalovych, the formed brigades are now being re-armed and will undergo combat adjustment for several more weeks.

Soldiers who have already passed all the stages of selection and are enrolled in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard are being trained at training ranges as training platoons and companies are formed.

The NGU representative stressed that the training activities are carried out in parallel, that is, certain units are already engaged in collective training, while some are undergoing individual training. 

Individual training sessions are conducted by instructors who mostly have combat experience. Personnel are trained to operate in different types of combat and various combat situation conditions.

Tactical exercises, which completes the training, are conducted directly under the guidance of unit commanders and always include live fire exercises.

Quote: "Every officer, sergeant and soldier of the Offensive Guard is motivated and understands that the success of the liberation of our land from the aggressor will depend on them personally, each unit and brigade."

Update: Nevertheless, as soldiers of the Offensive Guard have told Ukrainska Pravda, two brigades have problems recruiting people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: