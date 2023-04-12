One more brigade called Khartiia to be added to Offensive Guard

The ninth brigade called Khartiia will be added to the Offensive Guard of Ukraine [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.].

Source: Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in the national 24/7 newscast, cited by Uriadovyi Portal website; Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesperson of the National Guard of Ukraine, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Pavlichenko states that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has received tens of thousands of requests from volunteers who are ready to join the Offensive Guard. This is why the decision to continue the staffing and create the new brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine was made.

Pavlichenko specified that this brigade will become the ninth brigade of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine and the seventh one in the National Guard of Ukraine. The formation of Khartiia has already started, and it is possible to apply online on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine where there is also information about the stages of selection, and the training.

In addition to this, there is also a list of Citizen Service Centers where it is currently possible to apply offline.

Ruslan Muzychuk explained that the new brigade will be formed on the basis of the Khartiia volunteer unit that was formed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He added that the volunteers from the Khartiia unit defended Kharkiv Oblast and were one of the first soldiers to reach the border with Russia during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These soldiers have combat experience, they destroyed military equipment of the Russians and killed their infantry.

They were holding the lines in their area of responsibility on the frontline (the villages of Ruska Lozova and Stelmakhivka) for a long time. They were conducting aerial reconnaissance and adjusted fire of the artillery systems, and then went on to complete combat missions in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "It must be said that volunteer units and the formation of combat ready military units on their basis is not new for the National Guard of Ukraine. It started back in 2014, and such units were quite effective later on.

At the moment, the training of the soldiers selected for the Offensive Guard is being conducted in accordance with the NATO standards; modern methodology of training light infantry is being used."

Background:

On 2 February, Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said that the Interior Ministry has begun forming 8 assault brigades known as Offensive Guard to strengthen the Defence Forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 3 February the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that large numbers of Ukrainians were sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard.

All the soldiers who join the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard are promised social guarantees, including the opportunity to get accommodation and medical treatment, as well as enrol in a university.

Spokesman of the National Guard, Colonel Ruslan Muzychuk reported that planned mobilisation and creation of voluntary assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard are aimed at, first and foremost, creating reserves and assault units, and ensuring the possibility of military rotation for those currently carrying out combat missions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!