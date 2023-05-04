Russia's allegations about US involvement in drone attack on Kremlin are ludicrous – White House

The White House has called Russia’s allegations that the US ordered Ukraine to attack the Kremlin with drones "ludicrous".

Source: European Pravda and CNN with reference to John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House

Kirby made a statement after Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, claimed, without a shred of evidence, that the US was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin and claimed that the Ukrainian government was following orders from Washington.

Earlier, the Kremlin’s press service had claimed that Ukrainian drones "tried to launch an attack" on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin called the attack a "planned act of terrorism" and an "assassination attempt on the President of Russia".

President Zelenskyy’s press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, stated that Ukraine has no information concerning the nighttime attacks on the Kremlin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the context of this attack that he prefers to take all information coming out of the Kremlin with "a very large shaker of salt".

CIA Director William Burns held a closed-door briefing for American senators focusing on the drone attack on the Kremlin. Following the briefing, Mark Warner, Chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, reported that there was "no indication it was sourced by the Ukrainians".

