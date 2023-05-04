All Sections
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: We do not expect not achieving success

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 15:19
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: We do not expect not achieving success
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is actively preparing for a counteroffensive and there are no options for failure. However, according to Zelenskyy, it is wrong to talk about "success" when losing people.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium

Quote: "We believe in the success of our counteroffensive. We are doing our best. Not only our military, but also society, our factories, our entrepreneurs – everyone is thinking about how to strengthen our army every day.

We think about how to prepare for a counterattack, and we do not think that we might not succeed. This is not our way. We have a joint goal and we understand it.

I cannot say that 100% success is guaranteed because no one knows. I think it is wrong to talk about success when you’re losing people…

In any case, we are moving forward and waiting on something from our partners."

Details: According to him, Ukraine is losing people while liberating its territories, and these losses are very painful for the country.

He added that it is very difficult for him to leave the country during the war and visit Ukraine's international partners.

Zelenskyy said that he does not want to demotivate the society and soldiers of Ukraine by this: "I am leaving the country for a very short time because it is necessary, not because I just want to."

Quote: "It is necessary to understand why I am doing this. Because of preparation, because of strengthening, because of the desire to become stronger on the battlefield, to bring some bad news to the Russians.

I am now in The Hague, yesterday I was in Finland – not far from justice."

