All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: We do not expect not achieving success

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 15:19
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: We do not expect not achieving success
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is actively preparing for a counteroffensive and there are no options for failure. However, according to Zelenskyy, it is wrong to talk about "success" when losing people.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium

Quote: "We believe in the success of our counteroffensive. We are doing our best. Not only our military, but also society, our factories, our entrepreneurs – everyone is thinking about how to strengthen our army every day.

We think about how to prepare for a counterattack, and we do not think that we might not succeed. This is not our way. We have a joint goal and we understand it.

I cannot say that 100% success is guaranteed because no one knows. I think it is wrong to talk about success when you’re losing people…

In any case, we are moving forward and waiting on something from our partners."

Details: According to him, Ukraine is losing people while liberating its territories, and these losses are very painful for the country.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He added that it is very difficult for him to leave the country during the war and visit Ukraine's international partners.

Zelenskyy said that he does not want to demotivate the society and soldiers of Ukraine by this: "I am leaving the country for a very short time because it is necessary, not because I just want to."

Quote: "It is necessary to understand why I am doing this. Because of preparation, because of strengthening, because of the desire to become stronger on the battlefield, to bring some bad news to the Russians.

I am now in The Hague, yesterday I was in Finland – not far from justice."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Russia has no potential for large-scale offensive, but capable of defending – Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

Ukrainian officials fear counteroffensive may not meet expectations of partners

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:27
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief expresses hope for supply of F-16 aircraft at meeting with Bundeswehr General
17:06
EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet
16:37
Grenade explodes in Kyiv apartment, man faces up to 7 years in prison
16:22
Czech President: West must be prepared that there will be no complete victory in war
16:16
Russia may be preparing provocations against its civilian population on 9 May – Ukrainian Intelligence
15:57
Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive
15:53
Russia allegedly shoot down over 20 UAVs over Black Sea
15:16
Russia changes tactics to learn to bypass Ukrainian air defences – Operational Command South Spokeswoman
14:50
Planned provocation: Poland's comment on interception of its aircraft by Russia's Su-35
14:18
Sabotage prevented at airfield in Russia – FSB
All News
Advertisement: