All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 May 2023, 15:33
Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the threats to "physically eliminate" him are of no interest, and that the Russians should think about how to change the political regime in their own country to end the war instead.

Source: Zelenskyy’s briefing in The Hague 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is not an interesting topic [the calls for his murder – ed.]. We will not talk to such people about anything. I think they [the Russians] need to think about how to change the climate in their own country, their regime, and then they can prepare their society for any diplomatic possibilities to end this war."

Advertisement:

Details: Nonetheless, Zelenskyy stressed that it is more important that there is a chance to see a "demotivated country" on the battlefield.

"We don't see a strong army on the battlefield, we don't see a strong society that would support their movement forward. We see various radical groups brandishing something nuclear, calling for something to be done against our country," the president said.

Background: On 3 May, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called for the "physical elimination" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: