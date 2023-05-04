Iskander missile complex crashes into fence near St Petersburg

An Iskander missile complex, which was being transported to the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade, crashed into a fence on the ring road around the city of St Petersburg in Russia.

Source: Russian media outlets Fontanka and Sirena

Details: On Thursday, 4 May, traffic was blocked in the city centre due to the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade expected to be held on 9 May. This Iskander complex risks missing it, local press reports.

This year, the Victory Day parade in St Petersburg will be held without aircraft. The authorities also stated that safety measures will be much more serious than in the previous years but do not disclose the details due to confidentiality.

Over 20 Russian cities decided not to hold Victory Day parades at all, mainly for "security reasons".

