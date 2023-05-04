Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"

On 4 May, malfunctions in the operation of the GPS (Global Positioning System) began in the Russian capital. The day before, the Russian Federation announced an "attack on the Kremlin" with drones, and Victory Day on 9 May is ahead.

Source: Russian Latvian-based media outlet Meduza, referring to Telegram channels Baza and Ateo Breaking; RBC; Russian media outlet Daily Storm

Details: Residents of Moscow experienced GPS malfunctions on Thursday, as Telegram channels Baza and Ateo Breaking reported.

Information about problems with GPS was confirmed to RBC journalists by the Yandex search service.

A company representative said that the incorrect display of users' geolocation may be due to malfunctions in the satellite system, which affects all services, from navigators to fitness bracelets.

At the same time, the source of the agency noted that internet services are not involved in GPS failures since applications receive false information from devices (smartphones and tablets). The company did not specify why the devices transmit incorrect information.

Baza, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that navigation within the Bulvarny and Sadovy Rings in Moscow has been jammed.

"During the preparation for the Victory Day Parade, the GPS location change will be activated. Navigators may malfunction – that is, you can stand on Tverskaya Street, and your location on maps will be in the Vnukovo district," Baza writes.

Problems with GPS operation were also confirmed to The Daily Storm by GLONASS [Russian satellite navigation system]. They reported that the malfunctions began on 4 May "around 06:00". They do not specify what they were caused by.

Telegram channel Ateo Breaking writes that problems with determining coordinates are observed throughout Moscow.

Background:

The Russian President's administration said that on the night of 3 May, two unmanned aerial vehicles allegedly attacked the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Officially, the Russian authorities reported the incident only after noon on Wednesday. The Kremlin said that Kyiv and Washington are behind the "assassination attempt" on Putin’s life.

Ukrainian officials deny involvement in the drone attack. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine "does not attack either Putin or Moscow".

John Kirby, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, called the Russian accusations "ridiculous". "The United States did not take any part in this. [Kremlin spokesman Dmitry] Peskov is just lying," Kirby said.

