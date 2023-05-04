Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, believe that a special tribunal that will investigate the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation should be located in The Hague.

Source: Joint statement of Zelenskyy and Rutte, adopted following the visit of the President of Ukraine to the Netherlands, as European Pravda reports.

Details: In the statement, both leaders stressed that no existing international mechanism can exercise jurisdiction over the crime of aggression committed in Ukraine.

Quote: "We commit to the establishment of an ad-hoc special tribunal for the prosecution and adjudication of this crime, with the involvement of the international community," Zelenskyy, and Rutte stressed.

They welcomed the commitment of the 36 states that have joined the Core Group to establish a special tribunal on the Russian crime of aggression and called on other states to join this effort to ensure justice and prevent impunity.

"We strongly believe that The Hague as the city of Peace and Justice is the place to host the special tribunal," Zelenskyy and Rutte said.

They also welcomed the establishment of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) at Eurojust in The Hague. They thanked the member states of the Joint Investigation Team, the European Commission and Eurojust for their efforts.

They thanked the Council of Europe for its commitment to creating a register of damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. They confirmed that such a register of damages would be located in The Hague.

Background: Earlier in February, President Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv the prospects of creating a special tribunal in The Hague regarding the crime of Russian aggression.

The details and outlines of a special tribunal regarding the punishment for the crime of aggression against the Russian Federation appeared for the first time in the new decisions of the PACE in January. This quite symbolic body was proposed to be created in The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





