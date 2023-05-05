All Sections
Belarus imposed entry control on border with Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:50
Belarus imposed entry control on border with Russia
temporary border control on the M1 highway, May 5, Zerkalo

The Republic of Belarus has introduced a temporary border control on the border with Russia.

Source: Belarusian newspaper Zerkalo with reference to sources and hotline of the State Border Committee of Belarus

Details: According to the publication’s sources, a border checkpoint is being established between Russia and Belarus on the M1 highway near the border.

Journalists called the State Border Committee under the guise of ordinary civilians. They explained that the events take place within the framework of the implementation of the agreement "on mutual recognition of visas with Russia".

Border control works in six main directions, only for entrance to Belarus. Measures were introduced temporarily, but it is unknown for how long. The border control is valid "until further notice", as was said on the hotline.

Advertisement: