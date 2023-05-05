Russians strike two factories in Donetsk Oblast with missiles

In Sloviansk, two S-300 missiles hit the building of Zeus Ceramics Plant; in Kramatorsk, the administrative building of Novokramatorsk Engineering Plant was damaged.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are under fire, the enemy strikes industrial plants."

Details: Kyrylenko states that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties. Damage was done to the premises of industrial facilities, but all valuable equipment was timely evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.

