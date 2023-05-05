All Sections
Ukrainian defenders repel over 30 Russian attacks during the day – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 19:22
Russian occupiers concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 5 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 30 enemy attacks on these areas of the front. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka, our soldiers firmly hold the defence."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched 2 missiles, 26 air strikes and 20 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems. 

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers maintain the presence of troops in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine.

During the day, occupiers carried out artillery and mortar shelling of settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, eight settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. 

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions. Invaders deployed artillery to attack the settlement of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and New-York.

Fourteen settlements in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks. 

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, but had no success. Seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks near Marinka during the day.

The settlements of Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobeda, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions during the day. Occupiers carried out shelling of the settlements of Shakhtarske, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked more than 40 settlements over the course of the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. Apart from that, Ukraine’s defenders shot down two Russian UAVs of Shahed 136/131 type.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five areas of concentration of Russian weapons and military equipment, three storage points of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, one means of anti-aircraft defence and five more important Russian targets.

