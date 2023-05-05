All Sections
EU experts call for Russia to be held accountable for ecocide

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 23:10

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has called on the EU to criminalise the crime of ecocide committed by Russia during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: a statement published on Friday by the EESC, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The EESC adopted an opinion at its April plenary on the right to a healthy environment in the European Union, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, and called for the criminalisation of Russia's actions under European law.

Quote: "The European Economic and Social Committee, together with the European Parliament, calls for the recognition of ecocide as a criminal offence under EU law. The EESC believes that this would help hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and prevent similar environmental disasters from happening in the future."

The committee also urged the EU to document and assess the environmental consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to legally protect the environment, and to lay the foundation for an "environmentally and socially just post-war recovery that is consistent with international standards".

According to data provided by the EU Social and Economic Committee, military action has led to the destruction of large areas of forest and to air and water pollution, despite the fact that Ukraine accounts for 35% of Europe's biodiversity.

The EESC is one of four consultative bodies of the European Union and was established in 1957. It consists of 329 representatives of employers, trade unionists, and representatives of social, professional, economic and cultural organisations.

Like the other EU advisory bodies, the EESC advises the European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, but has no legislative or other decision-making powers.

