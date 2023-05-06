UK intelligence explains why Russia cancels 9 May parades

The cancellation of events for Russia's so-called Victory Day in a number of regions may indicate a growing sense of threat among the Russian leadership in connection with the latest drone attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to UK intelligence, already six oblasts and 21 Russian cities, as well as the occupation authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, cancelled "parades" on 9 May. In addition, the Kremlin will not hold a formal reception on this day, and the celebration in Moscow will probably take place on a smaller scale.

Quote: "The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events," the report said.

As UK intelligence added, the cancellation of events on 9 May was probably influenced by possible protests and dissatisfaction with the war in Ukraine.

Earlier in Russia, the March of the Immortal Regiment, during which family members carry photos of deceased veterans of the Second World War, timed to coincide with 9 May, as well as the so-called International Army Games, known for the "tank biathlon", were cancelled.

Background: UK intelligence has previously explained that the cancellation of the 2023 games could be done due to concerns about how they might be perceived in the face of failures on the front and the risk of winning fewer medals because many experienced tankers were killed in Ukraine.

