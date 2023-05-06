All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence explains why Russia cancels 9 May parades

European PravdaSaturday, 6 May 2023, 10:02

The cancellation of events for Russia's so-called Victory Day in a number of regions may indicate a growing sense of threat among the Russian leadership in connection with the latest drone attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to UK intelligence, already six oblasts and 21 Russian cities, as well as the occupation authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, cancelled "parades" on 9 May. In addition, the Kremlin will not hold a formal reception on this day, and the celebration in Moscow will probably take place on a smaller scale.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events," the report said.

As UK intelligence added, the cancellation of events on 9 May was probably influenced by possible protests and dissatisfaction with the war in Ukraine.

Earlier in Russia, the March of the Immortal Regiment, during which family members carry photos of deceased veterans of the Second World War, timed to coincide with 9 May, as well as the so-called International Army Games, known for the "tank biathlon", were cancelled.

Background: UK intelligence has previously explained that the cancellation of the 2023 games could be done due to concerns about how they might be perceived in the face of failures on the front and the risk of winning fewer medals because many experienced tankers were killed in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: