Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks with US General Milley on future liberation of Ukrainian territories

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 15:06
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks with US General Milley on future liberation of Ukrainian territories
PHOTO FROM ZALUZHNYI'S SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has had a conversation with General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "During the phone conversation, I informed [General Milley – ed.] about the situation on the contact line and preparations for the future steps of our army to liberate Ukrainian territory."

Details: Zaluzhnyi has expressed gratitude to the Americans for another military aid package announced the day before.

