All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings 45 Azovstal defenders home from Russian captivity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 15:24
Ukraine brings 45 Azovstal defenders home from Russian captivity
PHOTO BY UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reported that 45 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "They are 42 men and three women who defended Azovstal [the steelworks in Mariupol – ed.].

Advertisement:

All of them are fighters from a regiment of the National Guard that was founded nine years ago on the Azov Sea coast.

35 privates and sergeants, 10 officers.

Among them are soldiers who got married during the defence of Mariupol, at Azovstal.

There is also one soldier who was held captive by the Russians for two and a half years before the full-scale invasion, having been captured during the Shyrokyne operation.

Later, he was released from captivity and immediately went back to the unit. He was captured again at Azovstal and is coming home today."

Details: Russia, meanwhile, said it had brought back three pilots "following difficult negotiations".

Update: Yermak was alluding to the Azov Regiment when he said that the freed prisoners were "fighters from a regiment of the National Guard that was founded nine years ago on the Azov Sea coast".

Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets later added that "this unit celebrated its nine-year anniversary on 5 May".

It was on 5 May 2014 that the Azov Regiment (then the Azov Battalion) was established in Berdiansk, being formally incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine in November 2014.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: