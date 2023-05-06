All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings 45 Azovstal defenders home from Russian captivity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 15:24
Ukraine brings 45 Azovstal defenders home from Russian captivity
PHOTO BY UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reported that 45 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "They are 42 men and three women who defended Azovstal [the steelworks in Mariupol – ed.].

All of them are fighters from a regiment of the National Guard that was founded nine years ago on the Azov Sea coast.

35 privates and sergeants, 10 officers.

Among them are soldiers who got married during the defence of Mariupol, at Azovstal.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

There is also one soldier who was held captive by the Russians for two and a half years before the full-scale invasion, having been captured during the Shyrokyne operation.

Later, he was released from captivity and immediately went back to the unit. He was captured again at Azovstal and is coming home today."

Details: Russia, meanwhile, said it had brought back three pilots "following difficult negotiations".

Update: Yermak was alluding to the Azov Regiment when he said that the freed prisoners were "fighters from a regiment of the National Guard that was founded nine years ago on the Azov Sea coast".

Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets later added that "this unit celebrated its nine-year anniversary on 5 May".

It was on 5 May 2014 that the Azov Regiment (then the Azov Battalion) was established in Berdiansk, being formally incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine in November 2014.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: