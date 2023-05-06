All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit Nikopol: five people injured, industrial facility damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 16:13
Russians hit Nikopol: five people injured, industrial facility damaged
Photo: Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Five people have been injured in the Russian attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

Source: Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration;  Oleksandr Saiuk, Nikopol Mayor, on Telegram 

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "As the investigation found out, the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of the city of Nikopol on 6 May 2023. Four people were injured in the attack.

An industrial facility, several private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged."

Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

Serhii Lysak has said that the Russians attacked Nikopol with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, firing more than 40 projectiles.

Three of the wounded are employees of the damaged industrial facility, they are men aged 48, 50 and 58.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Updated: Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk later reported that five civilians sustained injuries in Russian shelling on Saturday, 6 May.

He said 14 private residential houses, 13 outbuildings, a non-residential building, and an industrial facility were damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: