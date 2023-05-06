All Sections
Russians hit Nikopol: five people injured, industrial facility damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 16:13
Photo: Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Five people have been injured in the Russian attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

Source: Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration;  Oleksandr Saiuk, Nikopol Mayor, on Telegram 

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "As the investigation found out, the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of the city of Nikopol on 6 May 2023. Four people were injured in the attack.

An industrial facility, several private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged."

Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

Serhii Lysak has said that the Russians attacked Nikopol with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, firing more than 40 projectiles.

Three of the wounded are employees of the damaged industrial facility, they are men aged 48, 50 and 58.

Updated: Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk later reported that five civilians sustained injuries in Russian shelling on Saturday, 6 May.

He said 14 private residential houses, 13 outbuildings, a non-residential building, and an industrial facility were damaged.

