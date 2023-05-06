Zelenskyy presents awards to infantrymen: two receive title of Hero of Ukraine

ZELENSKYY PRESENTS STATE AWARDS ON 6 MAY, PHOTO BY Office of the President of Ukraine

On Ukraine’s Infantry Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to infantrymen and conferred honorary insignia, including the title of Hero of Ukraine, on Serhii Sirchenko and on Valerii Hlebov (posthumously).

Source: President's website

Details: The ceremony took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy noted that it was not easy for the world to get rid of the long-standing illusions about the allegedly invincible Russia, but Ukrainian soldiers, in particular infantrymen, were overcoming this seemingly invincible evil, and with their resilience and courage, they were changing history, uniting the world around Ukraine.

"Ukraine is much stronger now than last year or any other year of this war for freedom and independence of our country. Moreover, Ukraine is stronger now than at any other time of confrontation with this empire. Our time is the time for victory!", the President emphasised.

He also presented state awards. In particular, the highest title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to Colonel Serhii Sirchenko, the commander of the 56th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The colonel took part in measures to deter armed aggression in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts from 2014 to 2018. On the day of Russia's full-scale invasion on 24 February, he organised effective reconnaissance, which allowed Ukrainian forces to ensure reliable defence in the brigade's area of responsibility. He performed a number of combat missions in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, in particular in Vuhledar, Bakhmut and Bakhmut district.

Zelenskyy also handed over the Golden Star to the daughter of Captain Valerii Hlebov, the commander of a motorised infantry company, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine [the Golden Star is awarded to a person distinguished with the title of Hero of Ukraine – ed.].

Valerii Hlebov fought in the combat zone in Donbas from 2015 to 2022. The commander's personal and professional qualities allowed his unit to hold the frontline in the Izium front and conduct offensive operations. Later, his unit successfully organised defence on the Bakhmut front. The captain died at the end of November 2022 in Bakhmut, where he sustained fatal injuries during a mortar attack.

The relevant decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Sirchenko and Hlebov were published on the president's website.

Another 14 servicemen also received awards from the president: the soldiers were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III degree, For Courage, II and III degrees, Danylo Halytsky, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

In addition, three military units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the honorary decoration "For Courage and Bravery": The 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss, the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great and the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol. Zelenskyy handed the commanders of the military units a ribbon for their battle flags. In response, the commander of the 10th Brigade presented the president with an arm patch and a plaque of his brigade.

