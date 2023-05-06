All Sections
Russian forces carried out 6 missile strikes on Ukraine on Saturday – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 18:23
Russian forces carried out six missile strikes and 25 airstrikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 6 May, continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 May

Details: Over the course of 6 May, Russian forces carried out six missile strikes on the cities of Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka and Kherson, and 25 airstrikes. The Russians also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 20 further attacks, damaging a number of private residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities. There is an ongoing threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Marinka fronts. Fierce fighting for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka is ongoing. Over the course of the day, the Russians conducted a total of 30 assaults.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Units of territorial defence forces are training on military training grounds in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are also continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Throughout the day, they conducted airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Zarichchia, Leonivka and Krasnyi Khutir (Chernihiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Zaliznyi Mist and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Rivne, Boiaro-Lezhachi and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); and Lemishchene, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrymivka, Chorne and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka on the Kupiansk front. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Stelmakhivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are searching for weak points in Ukrainian defence on the Lyman front. They conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Spirne, but failed. Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Bilohorivka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne and New-York. Vesele, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Avdiivka front, but shelled Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Karlivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Herohiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, but shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 30 settlements located near the contact line, including Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske,  Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine’s defences downed four Russian Shahed-136/131 drones and two reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command centre, three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and a field artillery unit.

