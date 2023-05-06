Russian commanders tell their soldiers they are "cannon fodder": Ukraine’s General Staff on Russian forces' morale

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that commanders in a unit of Russian forces currently based in the village of Mulino in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia, are openly referring to their subordinates as "cannon fodder"; 50% of the unit’s personnel have been unable to obtain their payment cards.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "There is more and more information about low morale among enemy forces. Commanders of an occupation forces unit stationed in the village of Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, are openly referring to their subordinates as ‘cannon fodder’.

[Russian] military personnel also complain about medical care, and a lack of personal protection and equipment. Around 50% of military personnel are unable to obtain their payment cards and are concerned that their families might not receive their money in case of their death."

Details: The General Staff also said that Russian occupation forces continue to loot businesses on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and rob the residents of those territories. For instance, they have stolen all vehicles belonging to the Elektropivdenmontazh-10, an electrical services provider in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The organisation’s warehouse has been looted, and all of its equipment and tools have been taken away.

