All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Warehouses with gunpowder near Yekaterinburg on fire

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 21:29
Warehouses with gunpowder near Yekaterinburg on fire
Village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia, Google maps

Warehouses with gunpowder have caught on fire in the village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia.

Source: TASS news agency, citing emergency services

Details: A source reported that the warehouses have ignited due to a forest fire.

"The fire threatens 18 nearby warehouses, where gunpowder is also stored," the source  said.

The village, with approximately 400 residents, is being prepared for evacuation.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that a fire occurred at a warehouse in the village of Pervomaiskii in the Ural Mountains. Early reports indicate no casualties.

The authorities have begun evacuating residents of the village. People are leaving by bus and personal transport, the head of Rezhev City District, Ivan Kartashov, said on his VKontakte page (VKontakte is a Russian social network – ed.).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As TASS reports, residents of Yekaterinburg complain about heavy smog in the air, and they say the smell of burning can be felt.

At a distance of about 30 km from Yekaterinburg is the village of Pervomaiskii, where, according to the data of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk Oblast, a fire broke out at 20:27.

The authorities imposed a state of emergency in the Rezhev district near Yekaterinburg.

The situation with fires in Sverdlovsk Oblast is considered critical. The local government asked for federal assistance to cope with the fires, governor Yevgeny Kuivashev reported on the official Telegram channel of his oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: