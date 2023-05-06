Warehouses with gunpowder near Yekaterinburg on fire

Village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia, Google maps

Warehouses with gunpowder have caught on fire in the village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia.

Source: TASS news agency, citing emergency services

Advertisement:

Details: A source reported that the warehouses have ignited due to a forest fire.

"The fire threatens 18 nearby warehouses, where gunpowder is also stored," the source said.

The village, with approximately 400 residents, is being prepared for evacuation.



Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that a fire occurred at a warehouse in the village of Pervomaiskii in the Ural Mountains. Early reports indicate no casualties.

The authorities have begun evacuating residents of the village. People are leaving by bus and personal transport, the head of Rezhev City District, Ivan Kartashov, said on his VKontakte page (VKontakte is a Russian social network – ed.).

As TASS reports, residents of Yekaterinburg complain about heavy smog in the air, and they say the smell of burning can be felt.

At a distance of about 30 km from Yekaterinburg is the village of Pervomaiskii, where, according to the data of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk Oblast, a fire broke out at 20:27.

The authorities imposed a state of emergency in the Rezhev district near Yekaterinburg.

The situation with fires in Sverdlovsk Oblast is considered critical. The local government asked for federal assistance to cope with the fires, governor Yevgeny Kuivashev reported on the official Telegram channel of his oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!