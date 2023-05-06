All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine preparing to ban imports from Moldova

European PravdaSaturday, 6 May 2023, 22:33
Ukraine preparing to ban imports from Moldova
TARAS KACHKA, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

In response to the restrictions introduced by Moldova against Ukrainian agricultural exports, the government is preparing a resolution banning Moldovan imports.

Source: Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture – Trade Representative of Ukraine told this to a correspondent of European Pravda.

Quote: "We have informed Chisinau that any restriction on the part of Moldova will be considered an extremely unfriendly step and will entail an immediate ban on all imports from Moldova," the official said.

Details: According to him, the introduction of such a ban has already been agreed, and preparations are underway.

Reminder: On Saturday, 6 May, the Moldovan Ministry of Agriculture announced plans to join the EU decision to introduce a temporary ban on importing wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine while allowing their transit.

According to reports, Minister of Agriculture of Moldova Volodymyr Bolia personally informed his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi about this decision. According to him, there is a significant amount of grain in Moldovan warehouses, and this causes farmers to fear that they will not have enough space for the new harvest.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2022, the value of imports from Moldova to Ukraine amounted to $151 million. In particular, Ukraine imported from Moldova fuel ($28 million), wine ($16 million), tannin extracts ($15 million), vegetables and processed vegetables ($16 million), nuts ($15 million), as well as ferrous metals ($10 million).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 2 May, the European Commission banned importing a number of goods from Ukraine to five EU countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, while preserving their right to transit.

The ban will be in effect until 5 June, but an extension is possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: