All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine preparing to ban imports from Moldova

European PravdaSaturday, 6 May 2023, 22:33
Ukraine preparing to ban imports from Moldova
TARAS KACHKA, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

In response to the restrictions introduced by Moldova against Ukrainian agricultural exports, the government is preparing a resolution banning Moldovan imports.

Source: Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture – Trade Representative of Ukraine told this to a correspondent of European Pravda.

Quote: "We have informed Chisinau that any restriction on the part of Moldova will be considered an extremely unfriendly step and will entail an immediate ban on all imports from Moldova," the official said.

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, the introduction of such a ban has already been agreed, and preparations are underway.

Reminder: On Saturday, 6 May, the Moldovan Ministry of Agriculture announced plans to join the EU decision to introduce a temporary ban on importing wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine while allowing their transit.

According to reports, Minister of Agriculture of Moldova Volodymyr Bolia personally informed his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi about this decision. According to him, there is a significant amount of grain in Moldovan warehouses, and this causes farmers to fear that they will not have enough space for the new harvest.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2022, the value of imports from Moldova to Ukraine amounted to $151 million. In particular, Ukraine imported from Moldova fuel ($28 million), wine ($16 million), tannin extracts ($15 million), vegetables and processed vegetables ($16 million), nuts ($15 million), as well as ferrous metals ($10 million).

On 2 May, the European Commission banned importing a number of goods from Ukraine to five EU countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, while preserving their right to transit.

The ban will be in effect until 5 June, but an extension is possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: