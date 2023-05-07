All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Situation around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant becomes increasingly dangerous – IAEA

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 02:46
Situation around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant becomes increasingly dangerous – IAEA
ZNPP. PHOTO BY 24 CHANNEL

The situation in the area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous; IAEA experts present at the plant hear shelling regularly.

Source: statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Quote: "The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment. 

This major nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to press for a commitment by all sides to achieve this vital objective, and the IAEA will continue to do everything it can to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the plant."

Details: According to Grossi, the IAEA experts at the ZNPP have received information that Russians started the evacuation of residents from the nearby town of Enerhodar, where most of the plant staff live. Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the increasingly tense, stressful, and challenging conditions for personnel and their families. 

Grossi added that the IAEA experts at the site are continuing to hear shelling on a regular basis, including the attack late on 5 May.

Background: The State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom refuted the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources regarding the complete shutdown of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: