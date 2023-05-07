All Sections
Situation around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant becomes increasingly dangerous – IAEA

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 02:46
Situation around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant becomes increasingly dangerous – IAEA
ZNPP. PHOTO BY 24 CHANNEL

The situation in the area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous; IAEA experts present at the plant hear shelling regularly.

Source: statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Quote: "The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment. 

This major nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to press for a commitment by all sides to achieve this vital objective, and the IAEA will continue to do everything it can to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the plant."

Details: According to Grossi, the IAEA experts at the ZNPP have received information that Russians started the evacuation of residents from the nearby town of Enerhodar, where most of the plant staff live. Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the increasingly tense, stressful, and challenging conditions for personnel and their families. 

Grossi added that the IAEA experts at the site are continuing to hear shelling on a regular basis, including the attack late on 5 May.

Background: The State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom refuted the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources regarding the complete shutdown of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

