Occupiers hit Nikopol district twice at night, killing woman

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 07:55
Occupiers hit Nikopol district twice at night, killing woman
DAMAGE IN NIKOPOL DISTRICT. PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM OF DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On the night of 6-7 May, the Russian occupiers fired more than 30 projectiles at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing an elderly woman and injuring three other people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Nikopol district twice at night. They used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They fired over 30 shells. A 72-year-old woman was killed. Three other locals were injured. One of them has a head injury. Two are in a state of stress and suffer from concussions."

Details: Lysak has said that Russian munitions damaged seven private houses and a multi-storey residential building, smashed windows in a college dormitory, hit three gas pipelines, a power transmission line, 14 solar panels, some outbuildings and five cars in the city of Nikopol.

The occupiers fired 20 shells at Myrove hromada, damaging two residential buildings, an outbuilding and a car [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In Synelnykove hromada, air defence forces shot down an Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drone last night, Lysak said.

Advertisement: