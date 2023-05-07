All Sections
Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 09:06
Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast
DEEPSTATEMAP, interactive open-source intelligence online map, primarily focusing on Russo-Ukrainian war

Russian invaders have killed six people in Kherson Oblast just over the past 24 hours. Civilians have also been injured in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities stated that the occupiers hit Kherson Oblast 51 times, including four strikes on the city of Kherson itself.

The Russian military targeted residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements.

Six people have been killed, and four have been injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Russian troops injured five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 6 May, particularly in the settlements of New-York, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Maksymivka.

Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Teenage girl wounded by Russians on 29 April dies in Kramatorsk
Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Russian forces suffer significant losses but continue attempts to advance and improve positions – General Staff report
