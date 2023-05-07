All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 09:06
Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast
DEEPSTATEMAP, interactive open-source intelligence online map, primarily focusing on Russo-Ukrainian war

Russian invaders have killed six people in Kherson Oblast just over the past 24 hours. Civilians have also been injured in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities stated that the occupiers hit Kherson Oblast 51 times, including four strikes on the city of Kherson itself.

Advertisement:

The Russian military targeted residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements.

Six people have been killed, and four have been injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Russian troops injured five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 6 May, particularly in the settlements of New-York, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Maksymivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: