Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast

Russian invaders have killed six people in Kherson Oblast just over the past 24 hours. Civilians have also been injured in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities stated that the occupiers hit Kherson Oblast 51 times, including four strikes on the city of Kherson itself.

Advertisement:

The Russian military targeted residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements.

Six people have been killed, and four have been injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Russian troops injured five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 6 May, particularly in the settlements of New-York, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Maksymivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!